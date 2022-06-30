Investigators find nearly 5 pounds of meth in felon’s home

HICKORY — Investigators seized nearly 5 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 800 oxycodone tablets during a search of a home Tuesday.

Henry Dwayne Autrey, 50, of 9530 View Drive, Hickory, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine level three, possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, trafficking opiates level three, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Also charged was Oren Lee Spencer III, 54, of Taylorsville, who was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the release said.

The charges came after probation and parole officers requested assistance from BCSO narcotics investigators when a small amount of methamphetamine was found during a warrantless search of Autrey’s home Tuesday, the release said.

Narcotics investigators searched the home and ended up seizing 4.73 pounds of methamphetamine, 842 oxycodone tablets, 10 guns, body armor, drug paraphernalia and cash in Autrey’s possession. The guns seized included handguns, rifles and shotguns, the release said.

Deputies also seized a gun from Spencer, who is a felon. Autrey currently is on probation, the release said, and records on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website indicate he’s on probation for a November conviction of felony receiving a stolen vehicle.

Autrey’s other previous convictions include charges of receiving stolen goods, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny over $200 and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to records on the NCDPS website.

He was locked up under a $155,000 secured bond, the release said. Autrey posted bond sometime between his arrest Tuesday and Thursday, according to the jail’s list of inmates.

Spencer, who has previous convictions of common law robbery, second-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, was issued a $25,000 secured bond. He was still in custody Thursday, according to the county jail website.