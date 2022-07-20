Investigators still searching a month after man's disappearance

CONNELLY SPRINGS — Investigators still are searching for a man who has been missing about a month from Connelly Springs.

Phillip Donald Carter, 30, was last seen June 22 walking on Hubert Lane near Will Hudson Road, according to a previous release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. He’s described as a Black man who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Originally from Maryland, Phillip has only lived in the area for about a year.

His girlfriend, Angelique Sincell, told The News Herald on Tuesday they’d had an argument and she went to a friend’s house. She said Phillip had been trying to make things right, and had been trying to encourage her to move back to Maryland with him, but she didn’t want to and had pushed him away.

“I’m sorry that the last time I seen him we were fighting or we were arguing,” Sincell said. “If I could do anything to change that (I would) if he would just come home.”

She said she reached out to him that night after not hearing from him all day, and she knew something was wrong.

The situation was similar for Ruth Carter, Phillip’s mother, who said she heard from her son daily.

“If I called him and he missed my call, he would text me right away and say, ‘Mom, I’m sorry I missed your call,’” Ruth said. “He knew that he needed to let me know he was OK. He’s always done that. He knew not to worry me.”

She had reservations about Phillip moving from his hometown to North Carolina, and said she’d told him to remember he wouldn’t know anyone here and that his whole life was in Maryland. But still, he was old enough to make his own decisions, and when he decided to move here, Ruth said she wasn’t angry with her son for making the move.

Ruth said he had been talking to her before his disappearance about coming back home, but then he went missing.

Now, she’s hoping someone with information on his whereabouts will come forward and tell detectives what they know.

“Somebody knows where he is,” Ruth said. “Somebody knows what happened to him … I’m not sure why it hasn’t been revealed right now. I believe in the power of prayer, I believe that there is a supreme maker that sees everything, and everything happens in its due time.”

She’s been in North Carolina for the last month, hoping each day will bring answers about what happened to her son.

“I think the more people look into it, maybe something new will come out,” Ruth said. “It’s kind of like putting a jigsaw puzzle together. You think you’re stuck and you walk away, and you come back and it’s like, ‘Oh, I didn’t even see that.’”

She thanked the detectives assigned to the case, including BCSO Detective Hollar, Detective Ball and Lt. Norman, for the efforts trying to find Phillip. She said Hollar even took time out of his family vacation to return her call when a lead popped up in the case.

“The sheriff’s department in Burke County has been really, really great,” Ruth said. “And to me, they have bent over backwards. They even took time to meet with the rest of my family. My brothers came up and they sat with them, Phillip’s dad and his brother came up, and they took so much time.”

Sheriff Steve Whisenant said detectives said investigators have conducted interviews and searches, but Phillip still is missing.

Ruth said if Phillip were to read this story, she hoped he would know how much his family and friends love him. She said everyone’s praying for him, and he could come home and have a fresh start.

“I know if he came back to Maryland he’d be starting all over again, but he’s a strong person,” Ruth said. “He’s a great person. He’s a hard worker. And we can get him started again back in Maryland where people truly love him. I’m here right now. If he just showed up, I’d take him home. He wouldn’t need to get his clothes, he’d just come on home and we’ll make it work from there. We’ve done it before, we’ll do it again.

“I love you, Phillip.”

The case is active and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-438-5500 or Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333. All Crimestoppers tips are anonymous.