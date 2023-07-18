LENOIR -- Authorities are searching in Statesville for an inmate who escaped from a minimum-custody prison in Lenoir.

Matthew Neil Brown, 37, escaped from the Caldwell Corrections Center in Lenoir on Monday, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Brown was serving time on a charge of possession of stolen goods, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office received a tip early Tuesday morning that Brown might be in the area of Belle Meade Avenue, according to the post.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Networking Specialist Dara St. John said deputies began the search for Brown sometime around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday. As of 9:45 a.m., the deputies were continuing to search in areas around Belle Meade Avenue, including Bristol Drive and Baker Street.

Deputies are using a drone and police K-9s to search the area, St. John said.

Brown is described as a white male. He is 5-feet-6-inches tall with black hair and a beard, according to the Facebook post.

Anyone that sees Brown is asked to call 911 immediately.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol is assisting in the search.

The Caldwell Corrections Center is a minimum-security prison for male inmates located at 480 Pleasant Hill Road in Lenoir, according to statecourts.org.