Jail inmate mistakenly released

A man still is on the lam after authorities said he was mistakenly released Friday afternoon from the Burke County Jail.

Vance Edward Hinson Jr., 27, was accidentally released Friday afternoon, Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant said.

Whisenant said investigators are working to determine whether he conspired with an inmate to use another inmate’s identity to get released from the jail.

Multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told The News Herald that someone at the jail was getting bonded out. When jail staff asked for the person to step forward, they said Hinson pretended to be that person and stepped forward in his place.

That was how Hinson ended up getting released, sources said.

Whisenant said deputies have multiple leads as to where Hinson may have headed when he left the jail Friday.

He has previous convictions for speeding to elude arrest, possession with intent to sell a Schedule II controlled substance, simple assault and larceny after breaking and entering, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.