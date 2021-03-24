Jail sergeant fired, charged after excessive force investigation

A detention sergeant at the Burke County Jail was fired and charged after an excessive force investigation.

Ravi Dahyalal Patel, 48, of 1307 S. Sterling St. in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault Tuesday after an investigation that was opened Jan. 30, says a news release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The internal investigation by the Sheriff's Office saw Patel placed on suspended leave with pay Feb. 2, the same day that Sheriff Steve Whisenant requested the State Bureau of Investigation start an independent investigation, the release said. Whisenant also requested that the district attorney’s office prosecute any criminal violations found during the SBI’s investigation.

Three days later, on Feb. 5, Patel was fired, the release said.

After the SBI concluded its investigation, the results were turned over to the district attorney’s office. Upon its review, the SBI agent took the information to the Burke County magistrate’s office.

A magistrate issued a criminal summons for simple assault Tuesday, alleging that Patel had assaulted someone who was in custody “by pushing that person who was handcuffed behind his back,” the release said.

Patel was served with the summons Tuesday, and has a court date set for May 17 in Burke County District Court.