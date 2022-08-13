Joint investigation yields nearly 400 grams of meth, wads of cash

A Morganton man is facing new felony charges after deputies said they seized nearly 400 grams of methamphetamine from him last month.

Ashley Sylvester Butler, 40, of 1705 Bethel Road, Lot 5, Morganton, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Narcotics investigators with the sheriff’s office and the Morganton Department of Public Safety started an investigation into Butler trafficking methamphetamine in both the county and city, the release said.

That investigation culminated in a traffic stop July 25 on Interstate 40, the release said. Deputies saw the Butler driving on the interstate, confirmed he didn’t have an active driver’s license and initiated a traffic stop.

A K-9 from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety was deployed and alerted on Butler’s vehicle, leading officers to search the car.

Officers searched the car, finding about 399 grams of methamphetamine, two guns and a “significant amount” of cash, the release said.

Butler is a felon with previous convictions of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possessing stolen goods, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

He was booked at the Burke County Jail under a $130,000 bond. He was still in jail Friday afternoon, according to jail records.

Butler’s next court date in Burke County is set for Sept. 12, according to a records check on the North Carolina Judicial Branch website. He also has pending charges of driving while license revoked and driving while impaired in district court for Burke and Caldwell counties.