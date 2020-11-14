Jury trials to resume Monday

Any prospective jurors who have COVID-19, are subject to quarantine or who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 will be instructed to call the clerk’s office or trial court coordinator for additional instructions. They will be instructed not to report for jury duty, the order said.

Orientation and selection of the jury will take place at CoMMA in Morganton, where prospective jurors will be seated in the lobby of the venue with social distancing and masks. The clerk of superior court, or her designee, will then call the first 12 jurors to come to seats at the front of the room for questioning.

While being questioned during the selection process, jurors will be asked not to wear masks to ensure that all of the parties involved, including the court reporter, can hear their responses. Social distancing will remain in place.

Trials

Trials will take place in Courtroom 1 at the Burke County Courthouse, where plexiglass shields have been installed in the front row of the jury box to divide jurors from each other and the court reporter.

Shields also have been put up to divide the judge and the clerk, counsel tables and the witness and the clerk.

Seating also will be limited to adhere to social distancing guidelines.