Law enforcement responds after Saturday protests (with video)

“One thing to keep in mind ... is that decisions have to be made based off of the resources that you have readily available to you,” Lander said. “If you can’t do something safely with the resource you have available to you, that’s when you have to make certain decisions and go a certain way.

“It might be easy for people to say that this law needed to be enforced, yeah, that’s one side of it, but you have to look at the resources that you have available with the ultimate goal of public safety in mind, and to get that and to achieve that goal.”

While tensions flared and law enforcement officers did have to stand between the different groups of protesters at times, no one was injured and no one was arrested throughout the incident.

“I am very proud of the law enforcement that was out there, very proud of our officers,” Lander said. “They took a lot of verbal abuse. They were put in the middle of a situation and acted extremely professional, and that’s what we expect out of our officers.”

For many, if not most, of the officers on scene, it was the first time they had experienced a demonstration that escalated to that point.