Lengthy drug investigation turns up trafficking amounts of fentanyl

A lengthy drug investigation ended up with a man in handcuffs on a drug-trafficking charge Friday.

Charles Rodell Kincaid III, 23, of 201 Kela Drive, Morganton, was charged with trafficking fentanyl, maintaining a dwelling house for keeping and selling a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The charges came after a lengthy drug investigation led to officers executing a search warrant at Kincaid’s home Friday, the release said.

During the search of the home, investigators found about 50 grams of fentanyl, two guns and an undisclosed amount of cash, the release said.

Kincaid was issued a $100,000 secured bond.

A jail official confirmed he was booked into the Burke County Jail around 12:33 p.m. Friday, and bonded out around 2:30 p.m. that day.