Lenoir man charged with felony animal cruelty

LENOIR — A man was charged with felony animal cruelty after two dogs were found locked in a car, and one of them was dead.

On Aug. 7 at around 11:46 a.m., the Lenoir Police contacted Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement regarding two dogs left unattended in a vehicle on Pennell Street.

Lenoir police officers arrived to find two dogs locked in a vehicle with the windows rolled up and the vehicle not running. The officers were able to get inside the vehicle, but one of the dogs died.

The officers got the other dog to shade and provided water for it. Once the second dog got some water and cooled off, it quickly ran from the officers.

The owner of the dogs was identified as Darrell West from Lenoir. West was charged with Felony Animal Cruelty on Aug. 8, and Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputies took West into custody on Aug. 9.

He is being held in the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department on a $3,000 secured bond.

Officers with the Lenoir Police Department and ACE looked for the second dog but could not locate it. The second dog is a small brown and black German Shepherd mix. Anyone who sees this dog should call Animal Care Enforcement at 828-757-8625.

“Our domestic animals are like family, and we should treat them as such by providing them a healthy environment," said Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement Director Richard Gilliland. "This horrible incident involving a dog is a reminder that pet ownership is a huge responsibility. I want to thank the Lenoir police officers for getting the vehicle open and trying their best to save the dogs.”