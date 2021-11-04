 Skip to main content
Lenoir man faces sexual battery charge
Lenoir man faces sexual battery charge

A Lenoir man was arrested on a charge of sexual battery from an incident in mid-October.

Harmon

Raymond Edward Harmon Jr., 56, of 3511 Hollywood Ridge Road in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery Wednesday, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charge came after BCSO detectives received a report of a possible sexual assault involving an adolescent, the release said.

A copy of the warrant filed at the Burke County Courthouse accused Harmon of grabbing the privates of a male victim. The warrant was issued Tuesday, and it was served without incident Wednesday, the release said.

Harmon didn’t appear to have any previous convictions, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

His bond was set at $2,000 secured with a court date set for Jan. 10, the release said.

