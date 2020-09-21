Lenoir woman faces human trafficking charge

LENOIR — A woman is facing a human-trafficking charge after a Thursday investigation.
Breotta Jeriaka Pringle, 31, of 514 Ridge Street in Lenoir, was charged with a count each of human trafficking and simple assault, according to a news release from the Lenoir Police Department.
The charge came after the department’s Narcotics Unit obtained evidence during an investigation into reports of suspicious activity that Pringle’s home was being used for human trafficking, the release said.
Human trafficking, as defined by state law, is when a person “knowingly or in reckless disregard of the circumstances of the consequences of the action recruits, entices, harbors, transports, provides or obtains by any means another person with the intent that the other person be held in involuntary servitude or sexual servitude.”
Further information about the case that could hamper further investigation will not be released, the release said. Additional charges may be forthcoming.
“These situations are extremely disturbing when individuals blatantly violate someone’s rights as a human being for their own personal gain,” police Chief Brent Phelps said. "This department will not stand for this type of activity in our community, and we will exhaust all resources to prosecute individuals who willingly victimize others in this manner.”
Pringle has a misdemeanor conviction from 2019 for damage to property and two convictions from 2011 for driving while license revoked and violating a vehicle registration, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety's website.
She was held under a $50,000 secured bond for the new charges, with a court date set for Monday, the release said.
Anyone with information relating to this or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300 or the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100.
