Lenoir woman faces human trafficking charge

LENOIR — A woman is facing a human-trafficking charge after a Thursday investigation.

Breotta Jeriaka Pringle, 31, of 514 Ridge Street in Lenoir, was charged with a count each of human trafficking and simple assault, according to a news release from the Lenoir Police Department.

The charge came after the department’s Narcotics Unit obtained evidence during an investigation into reports of suspicious activity that Pringle’s home was being used for human trafficking, the release said.

Human trafficking, as defined by state law, is when a person “knowingly or in reckless disregard of the circumstances of the consequences of the action recruits, entices, harbors, transports, provides or obtains by any means another person with the intent that the other person be held in involuntary servitude or sexual servitude.”

Further information about the case that could hamper further investigation will not be released, the release said. Additional charges may be forthcoming.