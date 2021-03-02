LISTEN NOW: Burke troopers get promotions, new 1st Sergeant assigned

But the county will be well taken care of in their absence.

Johnson said he and Reynolds worked in Raleigh for some time together, and Gentieu said he and Reynolds went to basic patrol school together.

“Burke County’s going to be in good hands,” Johnson said. “They’re going to have a good first sergeant and they’ve got two good line sergeants underneath him. And like I said, they’re just a good group of troopers down there too.”

Gentieu and Johnson both were training officers with the NCSHP while they were in Burke County, and had a hand in training a lot of the younger troopers still in Buke. Gentieu also has worked with the Western Piedmont Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training program.

“Another big thing that I’m proud of is having a hand in training a lot of the guys in this area that work for the local departments that went to BLET at Western Piedmont,” Gentieu said. “I hope that I left them something that that they can use or have helped them in their career, not just with the patrol.”

First Sgt. G.R. Reynolds was assigned to Burke County after he received his promotion to first sergeant, coming to Troop F-100 from Buncombe County, where he has spent the last 20 years since he joined the patrol in 2000.