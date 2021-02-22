Local bondsman dead, man charged with DUI in South Carolina crash

“He loved his wife,” Rice said. “He always let everybody know that. He loved his grandbabies, and he, I mean, he, his life revolved around them and fugitive recovery. He loved this job. He gave 110% every single day. He never backed down from anything and he was always, always right there beside me for anything that happened.”

If he had a chance to talk to Costner again, Rice said he would tell him how thankful he was to know him.

“(I would) just tell him that I love him and thank him for watching over me for the last three years,” Rice said.

And to Luna, Rice had only one thing to say.

“I would have to just let him know that he took a husband, and grandfather, and one of the best coworkers that I’ve ever seen in the business,” Rice said.

Luna is being held under no bond at the Lexington County Detention Center, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department inmate search website. His next court date is set for April 1, The State reported.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.