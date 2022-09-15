Local bondsman makes hall of fame

CONCORD — When Glen Ray Chapman first got into the relatively new family business of bail bonds, it was a lot different.

About 32 years ago, two years after his dad started Chapman Bail Bonds, he started working part time, then switched to full time a couple years later.

That decades-spanning career landed him in the North Carolina Bail Agents Association Hall of Fame. The NCBAA inducts three people each year to the hall of fame, and each inductee must be licensed continuously for at least 20 years, have exceptional civic and community involvement and be a role model, according to the association’s website.

Chapman was honored at the association’s conference banquet in Concord on Aug. 26.

“That’s an honor, a great honor,” Chapman said.

Chapman, who was nominated by Rick Hasson, found out he’d been nominated for the hall of fame a day or so before the conference.

“I’ve known Glen Ray probably 28 years,” Hasson said. “Back whenever I was in law enforcement, I used to coach ball. Girls’ fastpitch softball, and he would always sponsor my teams and anything I needed I would go to him. There were a couple of bondsmen around the local area that I felt comfortable with, and he was one of them.

“Anything you needed, you call him, he’s there, whether it be a charitable contribution or buying uniforms or whatever. He’s just a good, genuine person.”

The bail bonds business has changed a lot in the three decades Chapman has worked in it. Rates have dropped from a more competitive market, and he’s even turned to diversifying his business opportunities.

He now also works with Blue Ridge Monitoring and Blue Ridge Processing, where the monitoring service offers GPS and alcohol intake monitors for people who have been court ordered to wear one while they’re out of custody.

The processing service is something utilized by attorneys in civil cases who need court documents to be served on someone.

Chapman recommended anyone who’s considering getting into bail bonds really figure out if it’s the right path for them.

“There’s a lot of people that think they want to get in it, that it’s a quick buck,” Chapman said. “But that’s not the whole story. There’s a lot of paperwork to it. A lot of things that needs to be done and considered before you get into bail bonding.”

He said people thinking about getting into the bail bonds business should make sure they’re considering the amount of liability they’ll be taking on. Even if the person was to retire from the business, they’re still going to be responsible for anyone they bailed out who might miss a court date.