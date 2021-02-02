Local doctor charged with sexual battery

While Hussein doesn’t have any previous criminal convictions, the North Carolina Medical Board and Virginia Board of Medicine each have taken action against him in the past.

A consent order from 2016 filed on the North Carolina Medical Board website ordered Hussein to have a female chaperone who has read the consent order present any time he examines a female patient, and the chaperone must make note that she was present during the examination on the patient’s medical record.

The order came after a female patient filed a complaint with the board in August 2015.

According to the patient complaint, she started seeing Hussein for weight loss treatment in October 2014. In August 2015, the patient made an appointment with Hussein to be seen for evaluation of unrelated symptoms, the order said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During that appointment, the patient alleged that Hussein inappropriately touched her, made inappropriate comments about her appearance and gave her his personal cellphone number, according to the consent order.

Hussein admitted that he gave the patient his personal cellphone number, and said that was common practice, the order said.