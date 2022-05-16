Local officers carry Special Olympics torch from Morganton to Hickory

Local law enforcement officers laced up their sneakers for a 22-mile run Friday, carrying a symbol of hope from Morganton to Hickory.

Officers carried the “Flame of Hope” from the Old Burke County Courthouse square in downtown Morganton to Hickory Police Department, a little more than 22 miles, in a run Friday to raise awareness and show support for the Special Olympics.

“It’s for a great cause,” said Capt. Keith Bowman with the Morganton Department of Public Safety. “It brings together a lot of different agencies, whether it’s public safety, the sheriff’s department, the department of corrections, probation, just citizens out here.”

Officers from Burke County were carrying the torch to Catawba County law enforcement officers as guardians of the flame.

Lt. Jacob Reynolds with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said he’s been participating in the annual run for about 12 years.

“It’s actually one of them events we really give back to the community,” Reynolds said. “Just working with the Special Olympics at the games and seeing their faces and the joy they have, it’s a great event.”

As far as Bowman knew, this year's event was the first time Special Olympics athletes joined officers for the run.

Athletes Matt, Zack and Justin joined officers at the start of the run, running as far as they could with them. Justin ran for about a mile and a half, and Matt joined up with officers again about two blocks from Hickory Police Department for the send off of the torch.

"That was, I'd say, probably the best yet, being that they were able to be involved," Bowman said. "I'm really hoping that they can do it every year."

The Burke County leg of the race saw officers from MDPS, BCSO and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety accompany the torch to the Hickory Police Department.

When runners from Burke County arrived at HPD headquarters, they passed the torch onto officers there. Hickory officers ran the torch about 5 miles down Tate Boulevard to Conover Police Department that afternoon, said HPD media and community services coordinator Kristen Hart.

"Our officers were super excited to participate," said Kristen Hart, media relations specialist.

They also had three Special Olympics athletes run alongside their participants as they escorted the flame to the Conover Police Department.

"It really just boosted their energy and motivated them," Hart said.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

