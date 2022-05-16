 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local officers carry Special Olympics torch from Morganton to Hickory

051522-mnh-news-torchrun-p1

Runners carry the Special Olympics torch through downtown Valdese on Friday. 

 Chrissy Murphy, The News Herald

Local law enforcement officers laced up their sneakers for a 22-mile run Friday, carrying a symbol of hope from Morganton to Hickory.

Officers carried the “Flame of Hope” from the Old Burke County Courthouse square in downtown Morganton to Hickory Police Department, a little more than 22 miles, in a run Friday to raise awareness and show support for the Special Olympics.

“It’s for a great cause,” said Capt. Keith Bowman with the Morganton Department of Public Safety. “It brings together a lot of different agencies, whether it’s public safety, the sheriff’s department, the department of corrections, probation, just citizens out here.”

Officers from Burke County were carrying the torch to Catawba County law enforcement officers as guardians of the flame.

Lt. Jacob Reynolds with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said he’s been participating in the annual run for about 12 years.

“It’s actually one of them events we really give back to the community,” Reynolds said. “Just working with the Special Olympics at the games and seeing their faces and the joy they have, it’s a great event.”

051522-mnh-news-torchrun-p2

Runners pose for a photo on the old courthouse square in downtown Morganton on Friday. 

As far as Bowman knew, this year's event was the first time Special Olympics athletes joined officers for the run. 

Athletes Matt, Zack and Justin joined officers at the start of the run, running as far as they could with them. Justin ran for about a mile and a half, and Matt joined up with officers again about two blocks from Hickory Police Department for the send off of the torch. 

"That was, I'd say, probably the best yet, being that they were able to be involved," Bowman said. "I'm really hoping that they can do it every year." 

The Burke County leg of the race saw officers from MDPS, BCSO and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety accompany the torch to the Hickory Police Department.

When runners from Burke County arrived at HPD headquarters, they passed the torch onto officers there. Hickory officers ran the torch about 5 miles down Tate Boulevard to Conover Police Department that afternoon, said HPD media and community services coordinator Kristen Hart.

"Our officers were super excited to participate," said Kristen Hart, media relations specialist. 

They also had three Special Olympics athletes run alongside their participants as they escorted the flame to the Conover Police Department. 

"It really just boosted their energy and motivated them," Hart said. 

051522-mnh-news-torchrun-p3

Special Olympics athlete Justin, center, runs alongside two "guardians of the flame" as they carry the Special Olympics torch to Hickory on Friday. 
051522-mnh-news-torchrun-p4

Runners come around a curve on U.S. 70 in Morganton, about a mile and a half into their run. 
051522-mnh-news-torchrun-p5

Hickory Police Department's Special Olympics torch, left, is lit by the one carried by Burke County law enforcement officers.
Runners from Burke County and the Hickory Police Department pose for a photo as they pass on the Special Olympics torch Friday. 
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941.

