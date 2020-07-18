Local officers describe love for the job during ride along

"The company shut down and I was at a crossroads to what to do," Cox said. "I decided if I'm going to do it, I better go ahead and do it now."

Glen Alpine officer Shane Trull had a similar story for entering law enforcement. He too worked in factory jobs before becoming an officer, and grew up in Glen Alpine.

"I went to school at Glen Alpine Elementary so most of the people that I went to school with continued living here and the kids that I get out with or the younger adults that I get out with, I went to school with their parents," Trull said. "Most of the time I have good interaction with them and know where to go to if any problems arise and we can get them handled quickly."

He said Cox is a proactive chief that makes sure officers are able to lend a helping hand where and when it's needed.

"We have an opportunity to assist other agencies and he gives us a green light to do that, and we get to follow up on our own crimes which occur in our township and dedicate and donate the hours toward solving those crimes," Trull said.

Before coming to Glen Alpine Police Department, Cox worked for the Burke County Sheriff's Office. Working in a small town is more personable than a bigger agency.