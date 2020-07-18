Local officers describe love for the job during ride along

GLEN ALPINE — The day starts with a cup of coffee and a conversation with the officer on night shift for Glen Alpine Police Chief Rodney Cox.
If there isn't anything to follow up on from night shift, Cox starts by patrolling the neighborhood. He hits every street in town, talking to people as the town starts to come to life in the early morning hours.
Cox, who has been an officer since 2006 and in Glen Alpine since 2010, told The News Herald that's one of his favorite parts of being an officer.
"Glen Alpine's my hometown," Cox said. "When the chief gave me a shot to come here, I jumped all over it because I love my town, and love what I do. I get to serve the people that I know and I've grew up with. It's kind of like Mayberry, I mean everybody knows everybody and if we don't, we get to know them."
That was clear as Cox took a News Herald reporter along with him on his morning patrol. Multiple people stopped him just to say hello, and even more waved as they passed him on the street.
"I really like my job," Cox said. "It's fulfilling. I love to help people."
Cox didn't take the traditional route to being a police officer. Both his father and his brother have been involved in law enforcement, but Cox said he didn't head down that route until after getting out of the Navy and working for a manufacturing company.
"The company shut down and I was at a crossroads to what to do," Cox said. "I decided if I'm going to do it, I better go ahead and do it now."
Glen Alpine officer Shane Trull had a similar story for entering law enforcement. He too worked in factory jobs before becoming an officer, and grew up in Glen Alpine.
"I went to school at Glen Alpine Elementary so most of the people that I went to school with continued living here and the kids that I get out with or the younger adults that I get out with, I went to school with their parents," Trull said. "Most of the time I have good interaction with them and know where to go to if any problems arise and we can get them handled quickly."
He said Cox is a proactive chief that makes sure officers are able to lend a helping hand where and when it's needed.
"We have an opportunity to assist other agencies and he gives us a green light to do that, and we get to follow up on our own crimes which occur in our township and dedicate and donate the hours toward solving those crimes," Trull said.
Before coming to Glen Alpine Police Department, Cox worked for the Burke County Sheriff's Office. Working in a small town is more personable than a bigger agency.
"I have more time to work on things for the people that need it compared to what I did when I worked, for say, the county, where you go from call to call to call," Cox said. "Here in a small town, the call volume's not that big so I have more time to actually work on the problem for you."
Officer Cody Jarvis felt the same way about working in a small town. A News Herald reporter rode along with him for part of his night shift patrol, getting a chance to talk about what it was like to work in Glen Alpine.
"I like working in a small town because, working for a bigger agency, in my experience, I've learned that bigger agencies tend to be busier agencies," Jarvis said. "You have a higher call volume and with that being said you don't necessarily get to spend an adequate amount of time when you go to a call to be personable with somebody, to show them empathy and to show them that you care."
He said at larger agencies, he's had people tell him they don't think he cares about them or the reason they called because he didn't have time to be personable.
"That's not the case," Jarvis said. "The case is, I've got four calls pending. With a smaller agency, you have a smaller jurisdiction and it's more or less everybody knows everybody, you get to know the people that live in your community, people tend to appreciate you a lot more, and you also have a slower call volume where you can actually sit down and be personable with somebody and express to them that you're concerned and that you care about their reason for calling you."
And while he and other night shift officers might not get as much face-to-face with the town's residents and business owners, they still keep a watchful eye over the town through the night.
During the News Herald's ride along with Jarvis, he ended up pulling over two vehicles. During the second traffic stop, which was initiated because of a busted headlight, Jarvis and a deputy from the sheriff's office seized marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a stolen weapon.
Jarvis, whose mom and stepdad both worked in law enforcement, always wanted to be a police officer.
"I've always been raised around them and the law enforcement career and law enforcement officers," Jarvis said. "It was hearing the stories as a child about the exciting things they got into or the things they got to deal with just made me always want to be a police officer."
He recalled memories of growing up and dreaming of being a police officer.
"When I was a young boy, I would ride around in my cousin's Barbie car and would write tickets to my family on sticky notes for being mean to me or not buying me a toy at the store or whatever," Jarvis said. "As I grew up, I always knew I wanted to be a police officer."
So, when he graduated high-school, he started on the path that led him to where he is today.
"I was 18-years-old and couldn't be a police officer at that age so I went to the Army and became a military policeman and was stationed at Fort Bragg, served a tour in Iraq, and whenever I got out of the Army I still wanted to pursue that dream to be a police officer," Jarvis said.
He started at Claremont Police Department after graduating from basic law enforcement training before moving onto work at a sheriff’s office. But while he was at the larger agency, he missed working in a small town.
"It's nice to be action packed and going, going, going, but at the same time I just feel like you benefit the community more in a small town with a small call volume and you get to learn the people that live there," Jarvis said. "[You] get closer with them, you build a relationship and rapport with them.”
Getting to know the community on a personal level is what it all boils down to for Cox.
"You just have more time to help people in a small town compared to bigger agencies," Cox said. "It's more of a personal level, and I get more fulfillment out of my job that way. I feel like I'm helping somebody compared to rushing out the door to go to the other call. I feel I've got a chance to really make a difference in the town, and that's what it's all about anyways."
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.