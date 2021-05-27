Lock malfunctions at jail raise safety concerns

It’s not every day that someone tries to break into jail, but law enforcement officers spent several hours doing just that after locks malfunctioned at the Burke County Jail late Wednesday afternoon.
Sheriff Steve Whisenant said jail staff noticed a smell of smoke inside the building at about 5:40 on Wednesday. Electronic doors started to fail in nine pods shortly after they noticed the smell of, and the manual override keys would not open the comprised door lock leading into one of seven cell blocks, Whisenant said.
The Morganton Department of Public Safety was dispatched to the jail to help with any fire and smoke, and to breach doors if the need arose, Whisenant said.
Staff also made preparations to evacuate the jail if needed, and 12 off-duty sheriff’s deputies were called in to work to help with supervising and moving inmates to other jails. Whisenant said Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland and McDowell county jails all agreed to accept Burke inmates if needed, and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Prison Emergency Response Team was on standby to help if needed.
Inmates had been moved to cells with working locks by 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff said.
The lock malfunctions raised a slew of concerns.
“The biggest concern is the smoke, and then when you realize that the locks have locked people in and are not working, the electronic part, then you worry about can we get them out,” Whisenant said. “Then when (Capt.) Greg (Huntley)’s override key didn’t work on the main door going into one of those pods, that’s very concerning, because now, if you have smoke, you’re concerned with, can you get them out?”
No injuries were reported throughout the incident. The jail has been open for about 15 months, and cost the county just shy of $22 million.
“We’ve had issues, you know, we expect some issues any time you build a new facility, but we’ve had issues, multiple issues,” Whisenant said.
A couple months into the jail building opening, the magistrate’s office reported leaks in the roof. There also were leaks found in the main corridor in the jail’s housing area, in the booking area over the fingerprinting machine and in cell block B.
Those leaks eventually were fixed.
This is a developing story. More information will be published as it becomes available.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.