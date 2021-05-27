Lock malfunctions at jail raise safety concerns

It’s not every day that someone tries to break into jail, but law enforcement officers spent several hours doing just that after locks malfunctioned at the Burke County Jail late Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff Steve Whisenant said jail staff noticed a smell of smoke inside the building at about 5:40 on Wednesday. Electronic doors started to fail in nine pods shortly after they noticed the smell of, and the manual override keys would not open the comprised door lock leading into one of seven cell blocks, Whisenant said.

The Morganton Department of Public Safety was dispatched to the jail to help with any fire and smoke, and to breach doors if the need arose, Whisenant said.

Staff also made preparations to evacuate the jail if needed, and 12 off-duty sheriff’s deputies were called in to work to help with supervising and moving inmates to other jails. Whisenant said Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland and McDowell county jails all agreed to accept Burke inmates if needed, and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Prison Emergency Response Team was on standby to help if needed.

Inmates had been moved to cells with working locks by 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff said.

The lock malfunctions raised a slew of concerns.