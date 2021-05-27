Locks malfunction at Burke jail

Burke County Jail staff have spent about 16 hours dealing with lock malfunctions.

Sheriff Steve Whisenant said jail staff noticed around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday a smell of smoke inside the building. Electronic doors started to fail in nine pods shortly after the smell of smoke was noticed, and the manual override keys would not open a door lock leading into one of seven cell blocks, Whisenant said.

The Morganton Department of Public Safety was dispatched Wednesday evening to the jail to help with any fire and smoke, and to breach doors if the need arose, Whisenant said.

Staff also made preparations to evacuate the jail, if needed, and off-duty sheriff’s deputies were called in to work to help with supervising and moving inmates to other jails. Whisenant said jails in Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland and McDowell counties all agreed to accept Burke inmates, if needed, and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Prison Emergency Response Team was on standby to help.

Inmates had been moved to cells with working locks by 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff said.

A lock technician is expected to arrive at some point Thursday to determine what malfunctioned and to begin repairs, Whisenant said.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

