 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Locks malfunction at Burke jail
0 comments
breaking featured

Locks malfunction at Burke jail

{{featured_button_text}}

Burke County Jail staff have spent about 16 hours dealing with lock malfunctions.

Sheriff Steve Whisenant said jail staff noticed around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday a smell of smoke inside the building. Electronic doors started to fail in nine pods shortly after the smell of smoke was noticed, and the manual override keys would not open a door lock leading into one of seven cell blocks, Whisenant said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Morganton Department of Public Safety was dispatched Wednesday evening to the jail to help with any fire and smoke, and to breach doors if the need arose, Whisenant said.

Staff also made preparations to evacuate the jail, if needed, and off-duty sheriff’s deputies were called in to work to help with supervising and moving inmates to other jails. Whisenant said jails in Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland and McDowell counties all agreed to accept Burke inmates, if needed, and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Prison Emergency Response Team was on standby to help.

Inmates had been moved to cells with working locks by 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff said.

A lock technician is expected to arrive at some point Thursday to determine what malfunctioned and to begin repairs, Whisenant said.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This bouncing robot can hop four times its own height

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert