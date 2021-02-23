Logging truck crashes into car, leads to 4-car crash

A logging truck started a chain reaction Monday afternoon when it hit the back of a car and sent it into another.

Lee Ander Lynch, 73, of Union Mills, was driving the logging truck that came through an intersection and hit the back of a Toyota Yaris that was stopped behind two other vehicles waiting for a car to turn down a private drive, said Trooper K.J. Macchia with the State Highway Patrol.

The collision, which happened around 4 p.m., sent the Yaris into another vehicle, which then hit a third vehicle, Macchia said.

The driver of the Yaris, Phillip Eugene Reeves, 57, of Morganton, was taken to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge in Morganton for treatment, Macchia said.

Lynch was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision, he said.

Chesterfield Fire and Rescue, Burke County REACT and Burke County EMS also responded.

