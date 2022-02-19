Long View Police Department launches new body-worn camera program

LONG VIEW — Long View Police Officers are now equipped with Body-Worn Cameras, following a unanimous Town Council vote on Sept. 9 to fund the project.
During the September meeting, the council approved a 5-year contract with Axon Enterprise Inc. as its sole source vendor for the body-worn cameras.
Axon Enterprise Inc. is an American company which specializes in developing technology and weapons products for civilians, law enforcement and the military. In addition to providing the body-worn camera, the footage and data recorded on the devices will be stored by Axon Enterprise Inc. as well.
"The body-worn camera program is another step in our effort to better serve and protect the Long View community," said Town Administrator David Draughn.
Police Chief T.J. Bates said it helps further the department's commitment to transparency.
"The implementation of body-worn cameras within the agency will allow members of the Long View Police Department to continue our commitment to transparency and the highest level of accountability to the community we serve," Bates said. "Body-worn cameras are welcomed and needed and I applaud our officers for embracing this technology as we continue to move forward with innovative policing strategies."
Body-worn cameras are a valuable tool for law enforcement by giving the ability to capture and record video and audio of police encounters and interactions with the public. This technology will provide a valuable new type of evidence and improve transparency with the community.
Even though no technology is a perfect solution for all situations, body-worn cameras will help document a clearer picture of what happened during a particular interaction and/or incident with limitations.
The body-worn cameras utilized by Long View Police officers are visible and mounted on the officer's uniform. All uniformed members of the patrol division and investigators with the criminal investigations division will have body-worn cameras.
The body-worn camera program is intended to:
- Strengthen police accountability
- Promote de-escalation by both law enforcement officers and those they encounter
- Enhance the ability to resolve officer-involved incidents and complaints
- Improve transparency
- Identify and conect internal agency training
- Strengthen officer safety and perfonnance
- Increase community safety
- Provide compelling evidence in criminal prosecutions.
"We are fortunate to have professional and dedicated police officers serving our community," said Mayor Marla Thompson. "By equipping them with the tools to better perform their jobs, we are ultimately helping to better our community. "