Long View Police Department launches new body-worn camera program

LONG VIEW — Long View Police Officers are now equipped with Body-Worn Cameras, following a unanimous Town Council vote on Sept. 9 to fund the project.

During the September meeting, the council approved a 5-year contract with Axon Enterprise Inc. as its sole source vendor for the body-worn cameras.

Axon Enterprise Inc. is an American company which specializes in developing technology and weapons products for civilians, law enforcement and the military. In addition to providing the body-worn camera, the footage and data recorded on the devices will be stored by Axon Enterprise Inc. as well.

"The body-worn camera program is another step in our effort to better serve and protect the Long View community," said Town Administrator David Draughn.

Police Chief T.J. Bates said it helps further the department's commitment to transparency.

