Longtime chief district court judge takes bench for the last time

After 22 years of sitting on the bench in North Carolina’s 25th Judicial District, Burford A. Cherry is hanging up his robe.

The longtime judge, a Catawba County resident who has been the chief District Court judge since 2014, has spent the last few weeks making his rounds to the three counties whose District Court sessions he oversaw.

That farewell tour saw him take the bench for the last time in Burke County on Friday, his last working day before his retirement becomes effective Sunday night.

He first got started in law in the early 1980s, obtaining a bachelor’s degree from North Carolina State University and a juris doctor degree from Campbell University after that. But this part of the legal system isn’t where Cherry always thought he would end up.

“When I was in high school, I had this idea that I wanted to be an FBI agent,” Cherry told The News Herald.

It was after he started working as an attorney in Hickory that he was faced with the choice between two career paths.

“I had made some brief inquiries about the FBI, but I went to work with a former FBI agent who was a lawyer, so I was practicing law with him,” Cherry said. “I got a phone call out of the blue from the field office in Charlotte wanting me to come for an interview.”

He and his wife discussed it, and he decided he didn’t want to make the jump to a new career path when he already had launched his career as an attorney — and what a career it has been.

At the forefront of judicial issues over the last several decades has been substance abuse issues.

“There’s very little that is not influenced by alcohol and substance abuse,” Cherry said. “If it weren’t for those two things, we wouldn’t have a job in District Court, whether it’s district criminal court, or whether it’s juvenile court, or whether it’s child support court, or whether it’s domestic violence court. Civil court’s a little bit different, but all the other courts that we do are heavily influenced by alcohol and drugs.

“And in the 40 years I’ve done this, there’s been very little progress in addressing those issues.”

Part of the problem, Cherry said, is that no matter how much investigators try to put drug dealers behind bars, they’re always going to be a supplier who steps in so long as there is a demand.

“It’s pure economics driven by supply and demand, and as long as the demand side of the equation is there, you can interdict, or rev, imprison till the cows come home and you’re just gonna make a dent in the situation,” Cherry said.

He said the judicial system has taken some steps toward alleviating the problem with things like drug treatment court, but until there’s enough addiction treatment available for people in need, there’s not much that can be done.

“One thing we’ve learned over the years is substance abuse and addiction, addiction is a disease,” Cherry said. “It’s just no question. It’s a disease. And you can treat people, but it takes long-term treatment. Putting somebody in detox for five days or sending them to a 30-day treatment program didn’t work, doesn’t work, never will work. It has to be long term.”

His time on the bench has also seen him help families through Department of Social Services cases. Clerks described seeing a joy-filled Cherry on the bench any time families were able to be reunited.

“It’s always a special event to see that happen because everybody who comes into juvenile court starts off behind the eight ball,” Cherry said. “I was born in 1957. During my entire school career from kindergarten to high school, I never knew of anyone that was born testing positive for methamphetamine, cocaine, THC, fentanyl and all kinds of other drugs. That is a routine occurrence now.”

Being on the bench has been a lesson in tolerance and patience, Cherry said, but said he knew it was time for him to leave after having some health issues.

“I’m leaving while my health is still intact and I can still do things,” Cherry said.

He said plans to spend time with family, enjoying his hobbies like hunting, fishing and reading, and hopes to get some travelling in next year.

For those hoping to end up on a career path like his, he encouraged them to come sit in court or volunteer to make sure it’s what they want to do.

“I would try to encourage young people don’t think that you have to follow this path of graduate from high school, go to college, get a degree, get a job,” Cherry said. “Find out something that you like to do. And if you like to fix an air conditioner, go to community college and learn how to fix air conditioners … If you don’t have a passion for (your career), you need to go do something else.”

Sitting in his cleaned-out office Friday, he thanked everyone he’s worked with throughout his career.

“I’ve enjoyed working with everybody,” Cherry said. “The lawyers, the clerks, law enforcement, everybody in the court system, I think, is truly dedicated to the job.”