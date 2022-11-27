Longtime clerk closes door on nearly 50 years in the office

In a career that has spanned nearly five decades, Mabel Lowman has seen a little bit of everything.

She started working in the Burke County Clerk of Court’s office July 1, 1976 – just a couple months after court sessions moved from the old courthouse to the one still in use today. But next month, she’ll be retiring after 47 years total working there. She’s been serving as the elected clerk since 1998.

Lowman still remembers the case that made her decide the clerk’s office was the place for her.

Robert Carr, his family and his neighbors all sued what was then Great Lakes Carbon Corporation because they said smoke from the facility was causing them all to become sick in their houses near the plant, according to an article from 1981 in the Charlotte Observer.

The lawsuit had been filed just before Lowman started working at the courthouse, and the trial didn’t commence until about five years later. It ended up lasting more than five weeks, Lowman said.

“I got to hear Senator Sam Ervin argue, closing arguments, and Sam J. Ervin IV that did an argument in that case,” Lowman said.

She worked that case in its entirety and recalled having to keep up with more than 100 vials of materials like graphite that were used as evidence in the case.

“The clerk is considered to be … the keepers of the records,” Lowman said. “Anything tried in Burke County, no matter if it’s a small claim, or a district civil, district criminal, superior civil, superior criminal, estates, whatever department, then the clerks are the keeper of the record. The dockets, any record checks, any general activities at the clerk’s office.”

The job has changed throughout the years – the staff has grown from 10 to 28 employees, and technology has transformed the way the job is done.

“It has been wonderful seeing all the technology,” Lowman said. “I didn’t think that I would like all the new technology, because I feel like now, we’re under so much electronic stuff. I remember the first electric typewriter that was shipped from the Administrative Office of the Courts to the Burke County Courthouse.”

Through the years, Lowman said she has always tried to treat people the same way.

“When I was elected in ’98, somebody told me that any time you step up to the front counter to wait on somebody, to not ever forget, no matter what that person had done, it’s some mother’s child,” Lowman said. “I have tried to always be courteous and treat them with the utmost respect and kindness no matter what their child had done, because a lot of times, that person had never been in any trouble, and in a split second, their life has changed forever.”

She recalled some strange moments in time from the courthouse – like the time a man drove his car through the doors of the courthouse, or when a man brought his shotgun to the courtroom because he wanted to show it to a judge.

Lowman said she forged lifelong friendships in her time as clerk of court, naming several people she has come to know through working at the clerk’s office. She said she’s thankful for everyone she’s worked with, from the clerks in her office to the attorneys and interns who have worked there throughout the years.

“It’s just been a whirlwind,” Lowman said. “All the things that we have been a part of, things that I’ve gotten to do, places that I’ve gotten to go.”

Lowman, who has three kids, six grandkids and two great-grandkids, said she’s ready to retire.

“I didn’t want to die sitting at my desk,” Lowman said. “That’s the reason. At this time, at my age, and the many years, and the people being so kind to me, I decided it’s time to go home.”

She said she plans to continue being active in the community, spend time with her family and maybe even cross off a few bucket list items – like visiting all 100 counties in North Carolina.

“I’ve had several superior court judges that have served or been assigned to have court in all 100 counties, and I think that’s just wonderful,” Lowman said.

A walk into Lowman’s office shows just a glimpse of the history she’s witnessed in her time at the clerk’s office.

She’s spent decades building her collection of political memorabilia, from local races to presidential elections, and the evidence of it covers the walls of her office.

On the wall to the right of the door, buttons from practically any political campaign imaginable rest in cases. In the corner, a case holds memorabilia from John F. Kennedy’s presidency. Photos of politicians, courthouse staff and plenty of others adorn the long wall of Lowman’s office, and a case at the back of the room holds even more memorabilia – figurines, dishes and others. Calendars from notable years rest on the adjacent wall.

“I’ve covered Burke County from boundary to boundary,” Lowman said. “From Jonas Ridge to Long View, Hildebran area. From Rutherford County to the Catawba County lines. And it was an adventure, it was an adventure.”