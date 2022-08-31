Longtime officer tapped as chief of department

There might be a new chief in town, but it’s a familiar face who will be heading up the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Jason Whisnant, a 25-year employee of the city of Morganton, was sworn in Tuesday as chief of the Morganton Department of Public Safety, surrounded by his family, friends and colleagues. Whisnant’s selection as chief came almost six months after former chief Tony Lowdermilk retired from the position March 1.

More than a career

Whisnant’s childhood was steeped in the tradition of public service.

He grew up watching his dad don a uniform to help fight fires for the city of Morganton, and watching his uncle pin on his badge and holster his gun to help those in need and put away those who had done wrong.

A childhood filled with heroes led him to basic law enforcement training as soon as he was old enough to take the classes, even though then-20-year-old Whisnant knew he wouldn’t be able to work for the city full time until his dad retired.

Instead, he found work at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office working in the jail, and worked as a reserve officer for the city until his dad was able to hang up his fire helmet. He worked so much as a reserve officer he was able to finish all of his field-training before he was hired full-time.

Then, just two days after his dad retired, he came to work for the city full-time in 1998.

Initially, though, Whisnant said his ambition wasn’t to be chief.

“In the first several years of my career, my focus was on doing what I loved, and that was helping people and being a community resource,” Whisnant said.

He climbed through the ranks at public safety, most recently holding the title of captain of field operations, and started working toward becoming chief about a decade ago.

“(I started preparing) myself in terms of training and knowledge of the department’s operation,” Whisnant said. “Having a good set of mentors to guide me and great supervisors that encouraged growth professionally and personally have all been keys to my success.”

He’s worn a plethora of hats at the department through the years.

“Being part of patrol, going into the community services division, a DARE officer for several years, a downtown officer, community policing, it’s definitely been a highlight of my career,” Whisnant said. “Working directly with the public in a community policing way, that set the foundational work for my growth, progress and relationships that I have currently, because many of those relationships between the business owners, between the nonprofits, the churches and the community were established during that time. So to maintain, foster and grow those relationships over the years has been successful.”

When the time came to put in for chief, Whisnant said he knew there was no other job for him.

“All my eggs were placed in this basket,” Whisnant said. “Typically, you’re not supposed to do that, but I did that. I wanted to do that. It was intentional.

“I had invested a lot in the city and the city has invested a tremendous amount of time and money and resources into me and my training, and I fully plan on giving them a high return of investment.”

City’s choice

The process to choose the chief was an extensive one, said City Manager Sally Sandy.

The city advertised the position in policing publications across the southeast, and hired the North Carolina League of Municipalities to help head up the search.

Focus groups with department employees, other city employees and members of the public were held, asking stakeholders what qualities they thought needed to be had in the department’s next chief.

The process saw the candidates whittled down from more than two dozen applicants to just three finalists who went through an assessment center, which tested their skills in various simulations related to the position.

Whisnant has a bachelor of science in human services and a master’s degree in mental health counseling and education specialist from Gardner-Webb University. He’s licensed by the North Carolina Board of Clinical Mental Health Counselors, and has graduated from the administrative officers management program at North Carolina State University and the municipal administrative course at the UNC School of Government.

He’s been an instructor for multiple classes in Western Piedmont Community College’s BLET program, and he’s a certified firefighter with multiple certifications in police and fire services.

But beyond his professional accolades, Whisnant’s commitment to Morganton stood out amongst the candidates for the position, Sandy said.

“It’s pretty evident, Jason’s loyalty,” Sandy said. “He’s grown up in the department, and I mean literally grown up in the department, not just through the ranks, but as a person because he came to work here pretty young … he’s had the opportunity to see the changes, to be a part of those.

“He’s obviously invested in the community and feels like the department’s investment in the community is important,” Sandy said. “He understands the city, how all the pieces of the city work together and how it’s really a big wheel and every department has a part in that in the bigger picture.”

Attendees circulated the ceremony Tuesday night, offering congratulations to Whisnant and commending city leaders on their choice in the next chief.

One of those attendees was Steve Warren, who taught Whisnant when he went through basic law enforcement training in 1995 and worked alongside him at WPCC until Warren retired July 31.

“He is one of my best instructors I had,” Warren said. “He’s an excellent instructor, he’s highly educated, he’s well-liked by all the recruits that have ever come through, and he has a good rapport with people.

“Basically, you can’t find any bad information out there on Jason Whisnant. He’s kept his life spotless.”

Whisnant’s dad, Randy, was beaming with pride, and said he only wished his late wife could be there to see the celebration.

“I knew he was (going to be chief someday),” Randy said. “I’m proud of him … he’ll do a good job for the city, too. He’s fair. Level-headed.”

Department’s future

Whisnant called taking the chief’s position in his hometown the opportunity of a lifetime, and said he looks forward to leading the department for as long as he may be chief.

“There is a very small learning curve to this transition,” Whisnant said. “That’s the benefit of being an internal candidate and having been selected as the director. We’re going to continue to maintain strong relationships internally and with our external partners, stakeholders in the community.”

The department’s commitment to integrity and professionalism will stay at the forefront, Whisnant said.

“Transparency and accountability are things we’ve been doing for years,” he said. “The community expects us to be accountable in our words and our deeds.”

He said he wants to make sure younger officers and fire personnel in the department are being primed and prepped to rise through the ranks and ensure the department continues to recruit the brightest officers possible. He also wants to make sure officers and fire personnel have their boots on the ground and out of the car, getting to know the neighborhoods they patrol and making meaningful connections with the community.

Those officers and fire personnel are the reason the department, one of few left in the state and country who still operate a public safety model of combined fire and police departments, has been successful.

“The only reason we are successful is because there are people here that have been here and that will continue to come in that believe in it,” Whisnant said. “We’ve made it work.”

He was thankful to those who came before him and helped guide him throughout his career, from previous chiefs to those currently at the department, like Maj. Ryan Lander, who served as interim chief.

“My family has been very supportive,” Whisnant said. “There are things you miss with this job. It doesn’t matter what role you’re in as a firefighter or a police officer, there’s things that you miss doing this job, and that’s a sacrifice that you make.”

He and his wife, Katherine, have four children – Kate, Hannah, Nicholas and Jake. Their support has made all the difference in his career, Whisnant said.

“At the end of the day, I have to maintain focus on this is not about me,” Whisnant said. “This is about … our relationships with our department, our community, and how we can all best serve each other to keep Morganton a great place. I’m humbled.”

After an interview Tuesday afternoon, Whisnant texted The News Herald another thought about his role at the department.

“I’m still green,” Whisnant said. “My grandmother used to tell me that if it’s green, it’s growing. Well, even with 27 years of experience, I’m still green and will continue to grow into this new role.”