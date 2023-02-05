When K-9 Maxo died in December, he was the last of his cohort of four from the Morganton Department of Public Safety who was still living.

Each of the K-9s — Maxo, Kimo, Fred and Shrek — dedicated nearly 30 years of combined service before their retirements. Today, The News Herald is taking a look back at those K-9s, their service to the city of Morganton and their lives off the clock.

Maxo

Kirstie Lowdermilk worked with Maxo on a shift for about three years, but really got to know him after his retirement.

“If you told Maxo to do something, he pretty much stayed on track and would do the task that he had in front of him,” Lowdermilk said, remembering. “You didn’t have to keep redirecting him back to what he was doing. He was one who would stay focused and knew what to do.”

He had a close bond with Tony Lowdermilk, Kirstie’s husband and a retired chief of MDPS.

“He always wanted to be helping,” Kirstie said. “Like if we were out in the yard doing something, whether it be mowing grass, sowing grass, spreading mulch, anything. Anything. He was right there. In my mind, I looked at it like he thought he was out there helping.”

It didn’t matter the weather, either.

“You would tell him to go break (go to the bathroom) and he would lay down and want his belly rubbed,” Kirstie said. “He didn’t care if the grass was soaking wet. He would lay down on his back and paw at you until you rubbed his belly.”

He liked a snack here and there, too, Kirstie said.

“If you went in the house and came back out, he knew there was something special in that house,” Kirstie said. “Whether it be a Cheez-It or a potato chip, he wanted some sort of special treat from inside the house.”

One of his favorite treats was a Starbucks Puppuccino — a small cup of whipped cream.

“He was the best dog,” Lowdermilk said. “My husband tells me all the time, ‘you know, there won’t be another Maxo. He spoiled us.’”

Kimo

W. Miller, a former public safety officer who now is a trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, was Kimo’s third handler.

“He was a good dog,” Miller said. “A real loving dog. He always got excited when he heard the siren come on, he liked to get excited about that and howl with you on the radio. There are many radio transmissions where if you keyed up on the radio while you’re going down the road, you’d hear Kimo in the background.”

Looking back at some cases Kimo helped solve, Miller recalled a bust at a storage facility where the manager reported a suspicious odor. Kimo was brought to the scene and indicated to the presence of a drug in the storage building, giving officers probable cause to obtain a search warrant. Inside, they found more than 27 pounds of marijuana — an amount that may have set a record for the department.

On another case, Kimo was called in after a breaking and entering at a local credit union. Miller said the suspect was refusing to come out of the building, so he warned the person a K-9 was coming in and sent Kimo after him.

“He goes in there and the guy immediately throws his hands up real quick, shows he’s not being aggressive toward police or Kimo,” Miller said. “Kimo goes up there and growls a little bit, and sits down right in front of the guy with his hands up. The guy is terrified to even flinch.”

They ended up taking the man into custody without having to use any force. He said the K-9’s presence always helped de-escalate situations.

“People knew K-9 officers and what the K-9s were trained to do,” Miller said. “Just having their presence there on certain calls was a big deterrent for a lot of criminals.”

Kimo was never aggressive and was always great with kids during community events, Miller said.

He loved tennis balls, with Miller actually contacting a tennis ball manufacturer to find out about getting a bulk order of them. The manufacturer ended up donating two cases of tennis balls.

“He was real peaceful,” Miller said. “He’d always go in his kennel and just lay down and relax. Around my family he’d just get out and play with them, never aggressive. My kids would play with him, tug on him. They just loved him to death.”

Fred

Mopeds were not a friend of Fred, according to Sgt. A. Palmer, his former handler.

“Every time we passed a moped he’d go to raising Cain barking,” Palmer said. “I don’t know what it was. Bicycles, other cars never bothered him. Mopeds? Any time he’d see them coming or hear them coming he’d be up and looking and barking every time.”

The only long-haired German shepherd the department has ever had, Palmer said Fred was always eager to work.

“He knew when he was in the patrol car it was work time,” Palmer said. “Anything that I got out on, he’d be up looking and watching. He loved to do that. I’d leave my kennel door open in between … the front seats and the kennel, and he’d poke his head out of there and watch through the front windshield. I can remember looking back in the car and seeing his head looking through the front windshield, watching me.”

Fred was the first K-9 ever assigned to Palmer.

“I can always remember my first track with him,” Palmer said. “We had two guys that ran from an officer off of Center Street … We started to track and he was doing good. As we were running a track, he kept diving up under some trees that bordered the side of a driveway. Me, I thought he was just goofing off. I’d pull him out and make him start again, and he’d go right back under there. I bet we did that three times, and he went back under there and was barking, so I crawled up under there where he was at.

“He had found a gun. He had located a gun that the guys threw when they took off running.”

Palmer said Fred didn’t really care for any of the tug toys he had for him, but if there was a tennis ball in sight, he was on top of it. It presented an interesting challenge during a search in a classroom at an area school.

“We used to do a lot of things for the schools, searching classrooms and vehicles,” Palmer said. “You know, his reward has always been a tennis ball. Everything he ever did was to get his tennis ball. We went in to search a classroom … and when I opened the door to send him in to check the room, every desk in the classroom had tennis balls on the bottom of the desk, so you can imagine what this search turned into. It was just like you threw him into a ball pit for kids.”

Shrek

Shrek was a determined K-9, always aiming to please, said his handler, MDPS Officer S. Huffman.

She remembered a specific case where a man jumped and ran from officers after a vehicle chase one year. Shrek tracked and chased the man, apparently leaving an impression.

“The guy, about a year and a half later, came through a checking station,” Huffman said. “The guy didn’t have a license and all this stuff. I got Shrek out to use him, and the guy looked at me with this priceless face and the guy said something along the lines of, ‘don’t worry, I’m not gonna be running from him again.’”

All that led up to more than 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine seized, one of the largest seizures of his career, she said.

When he wasn’t on the clock, Shrek loved to play and sunbathe. In the summer time, Huffman would set up a kiddie pool to help him fight off the heat.

His favorite toy was a chew toy made to look like a piece of pumpkin pie. He loved it so much that when Shrek had to be put down, what was left of the toy was cremated with him, Huffman said.

“It’s hard to explain sometimes to someone who doesn’t have animals or children,” Huffman said. “We as handlers spend more time, usually, with our dogs than we do our family. It’s your best friend. Both of my dogs have been with me through ups and downs of life and ups and downs of works. They’re just that one thing that’s always there that you can depend on.”