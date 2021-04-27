Man accused of indecent exposure, again

GRANITE FALLS — A man already convicted of multiple counts of indecent exposure has been accused of exposing himself again, this time to a Walmart employee.

Tristan Douglas Coffey, 22, of 2520 Smokey Creek Road in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure for an offense that occurred March 8, according to a copy of an arrest warrant filed at the Caldwell County Courthouse.

The latest charge stemmed from an offense where Coffey is accused of exposing himself to an employee in the baby clothing aisle of the Walmart store in Granite Falls, according to the warrant.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Coffey was sentenced to probation for previous convictions of indecent exposure, but had his probation revoked, according to information from the Burke County Clerk of Court’s office. He was sentenced to 45 days in jail, but since he already had 45 days’ credit, he didn’t have to be booked back into jail.

According to a previous News Herald article, Coffey in the past has been accused of exposing himself to: