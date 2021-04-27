 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man accused of indecent exposure, again
0 comments
breaking top story

Man accused of indecent exposure, again

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
042721-mnh-news-coffey-p1

Tristan Coffey stands before a judge during Burke County District Court in a November 2019 file photo.

 News Herald file photo

GRANITE FALLS — A man already convicted of multiple counts of indecent exposure has been accused of exposing himself again, this time to a Walmart employee.

Tristan Douglas Coffey, 22, of 2520 Smokey Creek Road in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure for an offense that occurred March 8, according to a copy of an arrest warrant filed at the Caldwell County Courthouse.

The latest charge stemmed from an offense where Coffey is accused of exposing himself to an employee in the baby clothing aisle of the Walmart store in Granite Falls, according to the warrant.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Coffey was sentenced to probation for previous convictions of indecent exposure, but had his probation revoked, according to information from the Burke County Clerk of Court’s office. He was sentenced to 45 days in jail, but since he already had 45 days’ credit, he didn’t have to be booked back into jail.

According to a previous News Herald article, Coffey in the past has been accused of exposing himself to:

  • A U.S. Census worker as she was leaving his home after conducting the census
  • After trying to run a woman off the road
  • When a woman approached his car, which was stopped on the side of the road
  • To a woman at a car wash
  • To a woman working at a business in Rutherford College
  • To a woman walking her dogs in Rutherford College

Coffey is set for a court date about his probation in Burke County on May 24, and has another court date in Caldwell County on June 14, according to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta police pull driver from burning car

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert