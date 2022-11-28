Man accused of making bomb threat at Morganton Walmart

A man who a Walmart employee said threatened to blow the store up the day before Thanksgiving ended up with a felony charge.

Tyler Matthew Elliott, 29, of Morganton, was charged with felony false report concerning a destructive device, according to information from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The charges came after public safety officers were dispatched to Walmart shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday for a bomb threat, the department said.

An officer made contact with an employee who said a customer told her there was a package in the store he was going to explode, then kill himself, according to information from the department.

The employee gave the officer a description of the customer, and another officer found a person who matched his description behind another store in the shopping center, information from the department said.

Elliott was shown to the employee, who positively identified him as the man who made the bomb threat, the department said.

Elliott was taken to the magistrate’s office, where he repeatedly denied making any kind of bomb threat, according to information from MDPS

Elliott has previous misdemeanor convictions of assault with a deadly weapon, violation of a protective order, simple assault, trespassing and communicating threats, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

His bond was set at $25,000 secured and he was set to appear in court Monday, according to information from MDPS.