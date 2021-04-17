Man ‘acting strangely’ airlifted after ramming head through aquarium, sheriff says

VALDESE — A man who was “acting strangely” had to be airlifted to a trauma center after ramming his head through an aquarium Thursday night.

Deputies were called to 4168 Mineral Springs Mountain Road, Valdese, at 8:15 p.m. Thursday where two juveniles met them outside and an adult inside the home told them a man, who they knew, was bleeding, fighting with the adult’s son and destroying their home, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found the man inside the home with a large laceration to his arm and forehead, and requested EMS to respond to the scene emergency traffic, the release said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The man became aggressive and started trying to rip off his clothes and bandages, and fight with and bite the EMS crew and a deputy, the release said. The man eventually was loaded into an EMS truck and ended up being flown to a medical trauma facility.

Witnesses told deputies the man had been acting strange all day, and had beat on the victim’s front door, punched the window out of it and broken the door frame, the release said.

When he was unable to enter the house through the door, the man reportedly jumped through a window in the home, grabbed an aquarium and rammed his head through it, according to the release.