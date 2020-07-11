Man airlifted after I-40 disturbance

A man was found laying on an interstate off-ramp with traumatic injuries Friday.
The man, whose identity has not been released, was found in the area of Jamestown Road and Exit 100 of Interstate 40 with traumatic injuries, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
He was transported by Burke County EMS to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton where he was airlifted to another hospital, the release said. His identity has been withheld pending notification of his family.
Information from witnesses and dash camera video suggested to officers that the man may have been injured after a road-rage incident that led to an assault, the release said.
The other driver involved initially fled the scene but has been identified and is cooperating with law enforcement, the release said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call MDPS at 828-437-1911.
More information will be published as it becomes available.
