Man airlifted after Saturday crash on US 64

A man was airlifted after a Saturday crash on U.S. 64.

Jeffrey Raines, 54, of Morganton, was stopped on U.S. 64 waiting to turn onto Crystal Creek Road when a Penske rental truck hit his car from behind shortly before 1:45 p.m., said Sgt. D.J. Wakefield with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The force of the crash sent Raines’ vehicle into the opposite lane, causing him to collide head-on with another vehicle, Wakefield said.

Raines was airlifted to Mission Hospital in Asheville, Wakefield said. The driver of the vehicle that hit him head-on was taken to a local hospital.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

