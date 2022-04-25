Man airlifted after Saturday crash on US 64

A man was airlifted after a Saturday crash on U.S. 64.
Jeffrey Raines, 54, of Morganton, was stopped on U.S. 64 waiting to turn onto Crystal Creek Road when a Penske rental truck hit his car from behind shortly before 1:45 p.m., said Sgt. D.J. Wakefield with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
The force of the crash sent Raines’ vehicle into the opposite lane, causing him to collide head-on with another vehicle, Wakefield said.
Raines was airlifted to Mission Hospital in Asheville, Wakefield said. The driver of the vehicle that hit him head-on was taken to a local hospital.
More information will be published as it becomes available.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.