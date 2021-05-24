Man airlifted after shooting in Connelly Springs

CONNELLY SPRINGS -- A man was airlifted to a local medical center after being shot in the chest on Monday morning.

Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about a shooting around 3:34 a.m. on Monday.

BCSO deputies responded to N.C. 18 South and Camp Meeting Road in Connelly Springs and learned a white male had been shot in the chest at another location, according to Sheriff Steve Whisenant.

The shooter fled the scene of the shooting before deputies had arrived, said Whisenant.

The victim was airlifted to a medical center for treatment and his condition is unknown at this time, said Whisenant.

The BCSO Crime Investigation Division is continuing the investigation and anyone who has information about the shooting are asked to call BCSO CID at 828-764-9505.

More information will be released when it becomes available.