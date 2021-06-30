Man airlifted after Wednesday morning motorcycle crash

A man had to be airlifted after his motorcycle crashed into the back wheel of a dump truck Wednesday morning.

Troopers were dispatched around 9:14 a.m. to a crash on Salem Road at Sunrise Lane, said Trooper D.R. Lane, of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the truck told troopers that he was turning out of Sunrise Lane onto Salem Road. He didn’t see anything coming when he started the turn, but said the motorcycle came down Salem Road toward Sunrise Lane while he was mid-turn, Lane said.

Lane said the truck driver told him he thought the motorcycle was going pretty fast. Troopers estimated the motorcycle’s speed to be around 65-70 mph before he hit the brakes.

Troopers could see skid marks where the bike tried to slow down, but he wasn’t able to stop in time and ended up hitting the back tire of the dump truck, Lane said.

The bike went to the right and the rider, Christopher Collingwood, 25, of Morganton, hit the wheel then landed in the grass on the side of the road, he said.

Collingwood was awake and conscious at the scene, but had serious injuries and had to be airlifted to a trauma center in Charlotte. The driver of the dump truck was not injured.