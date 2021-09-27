Man appears in court on felony assault charge

A man made his first appearance before a judge Monday after being accused by police of seriously injuring a man who died Saturday night.

Iziaha Nathaniel Deprince Corpening, 18, of 3497 Deerbrook Road in Lenoir, was charged Saturday night with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to an arrest warrant filed at the Burke County Courthouse.

The charges came after 67-year-old Jerry Ahmed Corpening was found dead at his home on Burkemont Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday, authorities told The News Herald late Saturday night. He had apparent injuries.

According to the warrant for Iziaha Corpening’s arrest, Jerry Corpening had been hit with a wooden stick.

Iziaha Corpening requested a court appointed attorney, but told the court his family still was looking to hire an attorney. District Court Judge Richard Holloway appointed Tim Rooks to represent him for the time being.

Maj. Ryan Lander with the Morganton Department of Public Safety told The News Herald that an autopsy is set for Jerry Corpening later this week. He said once that report is available, investigators will discuss the case with the district attorney’s office to decide whether any other charges will be issued.

Iziaha Corpenig still is being held under a $100,000 secured bond at the Burke County Jail. His probable cause hearing is set for Oct. 18.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

