Man arrested a sixth time in 10 months faces meth charge

A man who has been arrested six times in 10 months has received another drug charge.
Dallas Junior Benfield, 40, of 5283 Hayes Water Road in Morganton, was charged April 19 with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
Those charges came after deputies pulled Benfield over for driving a vehicle with a fictitious license plate. Deputies searched the vehicle and found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $5,000 secured bond for those charges, the release said.
On April 21, a trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol pulled Benfield over and charged him with possession of marijuana and driving while license revoked. His bond was set at $2,500 secured, the release said.
Before that, Benfield was arrested March 21 on a simple assault warrant because of an incident March 9. He received a $500 secured bond for that charge, the BCSO release said.
Last year, Benfield was charged Dec. 23 for felony possession of LSD, felony possession of methamphetamine and resisting a public officer, according to the release. He was issued a $15,000 bond for those charges.
The Morganton Department of Public Safety arrested Benfield about two months before that on Oct. 27. He was charged with misdemeanor possession of stolen property in that arrest, and issued a $1,500 secured bond, the release said.
Three months before he was arrested by MDPS, Benfield was arrested by BCSO for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, the release said. His bond was set at $10,000 secured.
Benfield also has been convicted of multiple felony counts of breaking and entering, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.
He had a court date set for Monday, and also has court dates set for May 10, May 11, May 13, June 3, June 11, July 19 and Aug. 30, according to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website.