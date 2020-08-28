Man arrested for child rape found at US/Mexico border

A man is in custody three years after he was indicted by a grand jury for raping a child.

Paulino Chavez Lopez, 31, is locked up on charges of first-degree statutory rape, statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, first-degree kidnapping and a misdemeanor probation violation, according to Burke County Jail records. He was picked up by US Border Patrol at the US/Mexico border about a month ago near.

The charges came after Lopez, formerly of Edgewood Avenue in Morganton, was indicted May 1, 2017, on the charges.

A grand jury of 12 or more jurors found enough probable cause to indict Lopez for the rape and kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl on or about Feb. 24-28, 2017, a copy of the indictment said.

Investigator C. Storie with the Morganton Department of Public Safety said Lopez wasn’t related to the victim, but he was known to her.

Storie said Lopez fled before police could talk to him or arrest him in 2017. They were pretty sure he had fled to Guatemala, according to police.

Storie said about a month, US Border Patrol contacted MDPS to let them know they had Lopez in custody at the U.S./Mexico border. Investigators extradited Lopez, who arrived in Burke County on Thursday.