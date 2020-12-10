Man barricades himself in home when served warrants

CONNELLY SPRINGS — Collaboration between local and federal law enforcement agencies led to two arrests Wednesday.
Roger Lee Sparks, 36, of 105 B&D Ave., Lot 9, in Morganton, was charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
Charges against Sparks came after narcotics investigators from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Morganton Department of Public Safety executed a search warrant at his home on Nov. 30 after several weeks of investigation, the release said.
Investigators determined that Sparks had possessed and distributed methamphetamine, and trafficking amounts of methamphetamine and a gun were seized from his home. Warrants for his arrest were issued following the execution of the search warrant, the release said.
Deputy US Marshals with the Carolina regional Fugitive Task Force found and arrested Sparks on Wednesday at 2800 Icard School Road in Connelly Springs, the release said.
Several other subjects were detained during the arrest, and William Douglas Thomas barricaded himself inside the home.
Detectives determined that Thomas, 34, of 7875 Rhodhiss Road in Connelly Springs, had an indictment for felony larceny of a motor vehicle that needed to be served, and Icard School Road was shut down while deputies and marshals entered the home.
Thomas was found hiding in the residence and was taken into custody without incident, the release said.
Thomas was served with his indictment and a misdemeanor warrant for arrest for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, the release said. His bond was set at $11,000 secured with a court date set for Jan. 15.
Sparks, was issued a $22,000 secured bond with a first court appearance set for Friday.
Both Thomas and Sparks are felons, according to a records search on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website. Thomas has previous convictions of larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of stolen goods, and Sparks has previous convictions including possession of stolen goods, larceny and identity fraud/theft.
