Man barricades himself in home when served warrants

CONNELLY SPRINGS — Collaboration between local and federal law enforcement agencies led to two arrests Wednesday.

Roger Lee Sparks, 36, of 105 B&D Ave., Lot 9, in Morganton, was charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Charges against Sparks came after narcotics investigators from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Morganton Department of Public Safety executed a search warrant at his home on Nov. 30 after several weeks of investigation, the release said.

Investigators determined that Sparks had possessed and distributed methamphetamine, and trafficking amounts of methamphetamine and a gun were seized from his home. Warrants for his arrest were issued following the execution of the search warrant, the release said.

Deputy US Marshals with the Carolina regional Fugitive Task Force found and arrested Sparks on Wednesday at 2800 Icard School Road in Connelly Springs, the release said.

