Man charged after another shot in the head

CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man has been charged after a victim was found shot in the head early Sunday morning.

Keith Wayne Sumlin, 55, who police say is homeless, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charge came after deputies were called to 8664 Cedar St. in Connelly Springs around 5 a.m. regarding a kidnapping and an assault with a deadly weapon, the release said.

They were told there had been a fight involving several people in the woods near the home on Cedar Street. Deputies were told drugs had been used, and that the altercation involved a woman and three men, the release said.

The woman said she had been held against her will at gunpoint for several hours, the release said.

Investigators determined that, shortly before 5 a.m., Sumlin shot Timothy Alan Hyler in the head with a shotgun, the release said.

Hyler was airlifted to a medical center. His condition currently is not known, the release said.

Sumlin’s bond was set at $150,000 secured, and he had his first court appearance Tuesday, the release said.