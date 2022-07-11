Man charged after car jumps curb, slams into utility pole

Officers say a Morganton man learned the hard way not to drink and drive after his car jumped a curb and ended up pointed to the sky, wedged between a utility pole and the ground Sunday morning.

Luis Angel Ramirez-Godinez, 23, was charged with driving while impaired and carrying a concealed weapon, said Lt. Josiah Brown with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened just after midnight Sunday on Burkemont Avenue near Wright Way Motors, Brown said. They found a utility pole split in the middle, with a Chevy Malibu balanced between it and the ground at a 45-degree angle, he said.

Everyone in the car got out of the vehicle before officers arrived, he said, but officers used marks from the seatbelts in the car to prove which seat they were sitting in.

Officers spoke with Ramirez-Godinez and noticed an odor of alcohol, red, glassy eyes, slurred speech and difficulty balancing, Brown said. They had his blood drawn and charged him with driving while impaired.

Minor injuries were reported, but everyone in the car refused treatment by EMS, Brown said.

He didn’t think the crash knocked out power for residents in the area, but the city of Morganton’s electric department did have to replace the utility pole.

“People should know you don’t drink and drive,” Brown said.

Ramirez-Godinez was granted a custody release. His first court appearance is set for Sept. 23.