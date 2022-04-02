Man charged after chase that reached speeds of 130 mph

A man was charged after a high speed chase that reached speeds as high as 130 mph last weekend.

Brandon David Earp, 43, of 1079 Brush Mountain Road, Lenoir, was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, reckless driving to endanger and speeding, a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office says.

The charges came after deputies were called to the Marathon gas station at 900 Lenoir Road around 7:16 a.m. March 27, the release said. The store clerk told the first responding deputy there were two people passed out in a running car at the diesel fuel pump.

Deputies approached the car and saw a butane torch, a glass pipe and naloxone in the car, the release said. The man and woman in the vehicle woke up, and the man cursed the deputy and drove toward Lenoir, the release said.

Deputies gave chase, activating their blue lights and sirens as they followed the car toward Lenoir on N.C. 18/U.S. 64, the release said.

The driver reached a speed of 100 mph before pulling onto the shoulder of the road at Chesterfield Wood Products, the release said. The woman, who was a passenger in the car, got out of the vehicle and the chase was on again.

The chase reached speeds as high as 130 mph when he crossed into Caldwell County, the release said.

It took turns onto smaller roads in Lenoir before officers with the Lenoir Police Department deployed stop sticks on Clarks Chapel Road, the release said.

The vehicle’s front left tire hit the stop sticks, causing the tire to blow out and come off the rim when the driver tried to turn onto Connelly Springs Road, the release says.

Burke County deputies, Lenoir police officers and Caldwell County sheriff’s deputies took Earp into custody without further incident, the release said.

A search of the vehicle turned up a small amount of a white powdery substance, methamphetamine and a glass pipe that were turned over to Burke County narcotics investigators.

Earp doesn’t have any previous convictions, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

His secured bond was set at $30,000, the release said. He’s due in court April 18, the North Carolina Judicial Branch website says.