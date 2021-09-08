 Skip to main content
Man charged after cops find meth, gun in vehicle
Man charged after cops find meth, gun in vehicle

A man landed charges after police seized a shotgun and methamphetamine from a vehicle in which he was a passenger.

Thomas Joseph Jenkins, 56, of 1112 Oak Hill Drive in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Sept. 1, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges came after deputies on Spainhour Road in Morganton saw a vehicle with a fictitious plate and conducted an investigative stop, the release said.

They identified a passenger in the car as Jenkins, and ended up seizing a 12-gauge shotgun and methamphetamine from the vehicle, the release said.

Jenkins has previous convictions of communicating threats, possessing stolen goods, possession with intent to sell a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

A check on the North Carolina Judicial Branch website showed Jenkins has another pending charge of possession of a firearm by a felon from a 2020 charge.

He was issued a $20,000 secured bond with a court date set for Sept. 23, the release said.

