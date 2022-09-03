Man charged after motorcycle chase ends in crash

A man was charged after a motorcycle chase ended in a wreck Thursday.

Mikall Lee Piercy, 22, of 5140 Foreman St., Morganton, was charged with felony flee to elude arrest, misdemeanor resisting a public officer and driving without displaying a registration plate, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges came after deputies working on the recovery of a stolen U-Haul truck saw a motorcycle with two people on it drive down Hayes Water Road without a license plate, the release said.

The deputy used his lights and sirens to catch up to the vehicle shortly before 11 a.m., but the driver looked back at the deputy and took off, the release said.

A chase ensued, leading officers down Conley Road, Foreman Street, Jeter Carswell Road and Denton’s Chapel Road reaching speeds of more than 80 mph, the release said.

Within about five minutes, the motorcycle lost control and wrecked on Denton’s Chapel Road, the release said.

Piercy, the driver, ran from deputies for about 100 yards through a grass field before laying down and surrendering when a deputy caught up to him, the release said.

Both Piercy and the passenger were transported to UNC Health Blue Ridge where they were treated and released, the release said.

The motorcycle was seized as part of North Carolina’s Run and Done law.

Piercy had his first court appearance Friday. His bond was set at $10,000 secured, the release said.