Man charged after oxycodone, ecstasy seized

A traffic stop in Morganton for an expired tag led to a man’s arrest on drug-trafficking charges last week.

John Ervin Lowrance, 38, of Rutherfordton, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and trafficking drugs by possession, according to an arrest report from the Morganton Department of Public Safety. He also was charged with driving while license revoked and possession of marijuana.

MDPS Capt. Keith Bowman said the charges against Lowrance came after an officer pulled him over for an expired registration plate.

During the investigation, officers determined Lowrance’s driver’s license had been revoked and a K-9 was deployed, Bowman said.

Officers ended up searching the vehicle and found 5.6 ounces of ecstasy, 43 dosage units of oxycodone and less than a quarter-ounce of marijuana, Bowman said.

Lowrance has previous convictions of possession with intent to sell a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, attempted possession of a firearm by a felon, common law robbery and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

Lowrance’s bond from the new charges was set at $50,000 secured, Bowman said. Court records show he’s due back in court Jan. 30.