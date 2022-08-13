 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man charged after Wednesday break-in

  • Updated
  • 0

A Morganton man was charged after a Wednesday break-in on Mount Olive Church Road.

Jason Michael Dalton, 38, of 5419 Chapman Hollow, Morganton, was charged with felony larceny and breaking and/or entering, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges came after deputies were dispatched Wednesday to Mount Olive Church Road after a witness saw a larceny take place, the release said.

Deputies were able to locate and return the stolen items, and further investigation revealed Dalton as the suspect, the release said.

Dalton was issued a $25,000 secured bond, the release said. His first court appearance was Thursday.

Jason Michael Dalton.jpg

Dalton
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man wanted after failing to appear

Man wanted after failing to appear

UPDATE, Aug. 10: Court officials said Wednesday that Civitello's attorney appeared after court Monday and the order for his arrest was never f…

Watch Now: Related Video

Summer hailstorm creates winter wonderland in Wyoming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert