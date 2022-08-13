Man charged after Wednesday break-in

A Morganton man was charged after a Wednesday break-in on Mount Olive Church Road.

Jason Michael Dalton, 38, of 5419 Chapman Hollow, Morganton, was charged with felony larceny and breaking and/or entering, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges came after deputies were dispatched Wednesday to Mount Olive Church Road after a witness saw a larceny take place, the release said.

Deputies were able to locate and return the stolen items, and further investigation revealed Dalton as the suspect, the release said.

Dalton was issued a $25,000 secured bond, the release said. His first court appearance was Thursday.