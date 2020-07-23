Man charged after woman's body found near golf course

A death investigation is underway after a body was found near the entrance of a golf course in Morganton.

Morganton Public Safety officers responded to the area of Mimosa Hills Golf Course on Golf Course Road on Thursday morning where they found a woman dead on the side of the road, said Sheriff Steve Whisenant.

Maj. Ryan Lander with MDPS said officers were dispatched at 1:18 a.m. to the golf course’s address for a cardiac arrest.

He said the caller, who knew the woman, said he was expecting her to arrive at his home sometime in the morning hours. When she didn’t arrive, he said went looking for her and found her lying near the entrance to the golf course.

But the man, who Whisenant identified as Joshua Kenneth Epley, 33, of 618 Golf Course Road, has since been charged with concealment of death by BCSO’s criminal investigations division, Whisenant said.

Whisenant said investigators believe the woman died at his home and was brought to the area of the golf course before Epley called 911.

As with any death investigation, detectives are looking into the possibility of an overdose, Whisenant said. He said there have been four overdoses in the last 24 hours.