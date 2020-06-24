Man charged for breaking into vehicles

A man has been charged after an investigation into a vehicle breaking and entering in the Lake James community earlier this month.
Treyvone Thomas Eugene Goode, 27, of 115 E. Parker Road, was charged with felony breaking end entering motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen goods and felony possession of a stolen firearm, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.
The charges came after deputies were called to investigate a breaking and entering of a vehicle June 6. They were made aware that surveillance footage caught the suspect breaking into multiple vehicles in the area and taking things from those vehicles, the release said.
Investigators with the special operations/community policing division established Goode as a suspect and a warrant for his arrest was issued, the release said.
Officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety located Goode and transferred him to BCSO's custody to be placed under arrest, the release said.
Stolen property from the incident was recovered, the release said.
Goode has previous convictions of common law robbery, larceny from a person and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a records search on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.
He was placed in the Burke County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond, the release said. Goode had a court date set for June 10.