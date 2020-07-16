Man charged for DWI, stealing gas after wreck

A man has been charged after police say he admitted to stealing gas and drinking vodka before crashing into a tree near Shuey Field late Wednesday night.
Keye Brent Penley, 30, of 712 Griffin Ave. NW in Valdese, was charged with driving while impaired, larceny of motor fuel and improper or unsafe lane change crossing the center line, according to an arrest report from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
The charges came after police received a call for a white Honda Pilot that had crashed into a tree near Shuey Field on Golf Course Road in Morganton.
Based on tire marks in the grass, the investigating officer believed the car left the McDonald’s parking lot and lost control as he pulled onto Golf Course Road, the report said.
When the officer spoke to Penley, who was a suspect in a larceny of motor fuel from Quality Plus on Carbon City Road, he said he was scared after stealing the fuel that he had “‘made a big mistake’” when running from the scene of the larceny.
Two 24-packs of beer bottles fell out of the back of the Honda Pilot. Penley admitted to stealing those cases of beer as well as some steaks from Ingles, said Capt. Jason Whisnant with MDPS.
The investigating officer noticed Penley was unsteady on his feet, had slurred speech and had an odor of alcohol on his breath. When asked how much he had to drink, Penley told the officer he had drunk about a pint and a half of vodka since 8 a.m., and that his last drink was at 10 p.m., or about 30 minutes before the crash.
After consenting to standardized field sobriety tests that Penley performed poorly on and providing breath samples that indicated a positive presence of alcohol, he was placed under arrest for driving while impaired, the report said.
At the jail, Penley provided two more breath samples, the first indicating his blood alcohol content was .12 and the second .11, the report said.
Penley, who has previously been convicted of felony assault on a handicapped person, was held at the Burke County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond, with a court date set for Oct. 5.
