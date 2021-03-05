Man charged for secret peeping in Freedom Park restrooms

A man has been charged after a victim said he was peeping on him in the bathrooms at Freedom Park in January.

Lawson Francis McNally, 68, of 450 College St., apartment 108, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor secret peeping into an occupied room and misdemeanor assault and battery, according to records from the Morganton Department of Public Safety and Burke County Courthouse.

McNally was served with the warrant Wednesday, according to court documents. The charges were sworn out Feb. 1, and the incident allegedly took place Jan. 25.

In a criminal complaint filed with the warrant, the victim said McNally leaned under the stall multiple times to watch him use the restroom.

The victim also said McNally tried to take photos of him from under the stall, looked at him through the slit in the stall while he pleasured himself and grabbed the victim’s leg under the stall, the complaint said.

McNally did not appear to have any previous convictions, according to a records search on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

His next court date is set for March 29, court officials told The News Herald. He was issued a $3,000 unsecured bond.