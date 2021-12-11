Man charged for stealing UTVs from East Burke High School

ICARD — A man has been charged after the sheriff said he stole two UTVs from a local high school.

Jessie James Shull, 32, of 3931 E. Burke Blvd. in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony larceny on Nov. 30, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charge came after a BCSO school resource officer reported on Oct. 26 the theft of two John Deere Gator UTVs from a building at the East Burke High School football complex, the release said.

Deputies recovered one of the UTVs in Vale on Nov. 18, and the other was recovered in Claremont on Monday, the release said.

Shull was on probation for a September conviction of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor larceny, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. He also has previous convictions of felony breaking and entering and possession of burglary tools.

The case has been handed over to the district attorney’s office and additional charges are possible, the BCSO release said.

Shull’s bond was set at $25,000 secured. He has a court date set for Jan. 31.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the case.