Man charged a third time with trafficking meth in 14 months

VALDESE — A man has been charged for the third time in a little more than a year with trafficking methamphetamine.
Roger Lee Sparks, 36, of 105 B&D Ave., Lot 9, in Valdese, was charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked, according to a news release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
The most recent arrest came Dec. 29 when a Valdese police officer saw Sparks driving a minivan on Enon Road. The officer knew Sparks’ license was revoked, and pulled him over, the release said.
Deputies responded to the scene to assist, including one with a K-9. The K-9 indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle, and sheriff's detectives were called to the scene to help search the vehicle, the release said.
In the minivan, police found a trafficking amount of methamphetamine. Court documents said there was 73 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle, a court official confirmed to The News Herald.
But his history with meth trafficking charges dates back to Oct. 30, 2019, when he was charged for the first time for that crime.
He was indicted for that charge May 4, and the indictment was served Sept. 10, according to the Sheriff's Office release. He was issued a $25,000 secured bond for that charge.
For that charge, the report from the arrest reflected that deputies seized 53.6 grams of methamphetamine, Sheriff Steve Whisenant said.
Sparks was charged Nov. 30 with trafficking meth after a lengthy investigation by the Sheriff's Office. He was charged with having 66 grams of methamphetamine in that warrant, a court official said.
For that charge, he was held under a $12,000 secured bond.
Earlier charges
Sparks’ criminal history didn’t start with meth.
According to a records search on the N.C. Department of Public Safety website, Sparks’ criminal history dates back as far as 2002 when he was charged with misdemeanor hit and run. He was convicted of the crime April 7, 2003.
He became a felon Oct. 15, 2003, when he was convicted of possessing stolen goods and two other Class H felonies.
On June 7, 2012, he was convicted of felony identity fraud/theft, according to records on the website.
Other felony convictions include attempted speeding to elude arrest, shoplift conceal device, larceny from merchant and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
For his most recent charge, Sparks was issued a $51,000 secured bond. He has posted all of his bonds, and no longer is in custody.