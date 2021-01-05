Man charged a third time with trafficking meth in 14 months

VALDESE — A man has been charged for the third time in a little more than a year with trafficking methamphetamine.

Roger Lee Sparks, 36, of 105 B&D Ave., Lot 9, in Valdese, was charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked, according to a news release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The most recent arrest came Dec. 29 when a Valdese police officer saw Sparks driving a minivan on Enon Road. The officer knew Sparks’ license was revoked, and pulled him over, the release said.

Deputies responded to the scene to assist, including one with a K-9. The K-9 indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle, and sheriff's detectives were called to the scene to help search the vehicle, the release said.

In the minivan, police found a trafficking amount of methamphetamine. Court documents said there was 73 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle, a court official confirmed to The News Herald.

But his history with meth trafficking charges dates back to Oct. 30, 2019, when he was charged for the first time for that crime.